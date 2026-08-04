National Radio Network partners with Louisiana-based ministry for “Truth for Youth”

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A national radio network is partnering with a Louisiana-based ministry to get Bibles in public schools.

Every year, American Family Radio partners with Revival Fires International to get “Truth for Youth” Bibles in schools. All week, callers can request a free copy of the “Truth for Youth ‘ Bible.

Students are asked to take the Bible to school and give it to a classmate. The partnership between Tupelo-based AFR and Revival Fires International has been going on for more than twenty years.

Each Bible also has a graphic comic section, featuring current issues and topics of the day that are relevant to teenagers.

Evangelist Tim Todd is president of Revival Fires International Ministries and says the ‘Truth for Youth’ Bible campaign has made a huge impact since it began.

When we started this twenty-five years ago, in Purvis, Mississippi, a young man got a Truth for Youth Bible, gave his life to the Lord, and God called him into the ministry, and now, twenty-five years later, in West Monroe, Louisiana, he is my pastor. And we are thankful; that is one of 30,000-plus testimonies of young people that have given their lives to the Lord as a direct result of getting a copy of that Truth for Youth Bible,” said Dr. Tim Todd of Revival Fire International.

The goal is to get 60,000 Truth for Youth Bibles ordered this week. Todd also points out that students are free to distribute religious literature to classmates on school campuses during non-instructional time.

For more information on the Truth for Youth Bible Week, visit their website at afr.net/truthforyouth.

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