4-County Electric Power Association holds annual meeting

THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- 4-County Electric Power Association’s management and members gathered Thursday for an annual meeting.

The company shared last year’s successes and plans for the coming year.

Members had a chance to learn about programs and services.

The big thing on the table was an update on rural internet.

Marketing Manager Jon Turner said two studies have been done and while they want to do something, the price tag is just too high.

“We want to be a part of the solution; we just don’t know if we necessarily need to be the solution. So we are looking at other vendors that we may be able to partner with to do it and what it might take for us to do it on our own we are working towards something we just can’t rush into it,” said Turner.

Strong storms this past spring not only damaged homes and businesses, but utility lines and power poles were left snapped and hanging in many places.

It made for a busy few weeks for crews from 4-County Electric Power Association and repairs cost into the tens of thousands.

Spokesman Jon Turner said the hardest hit area was Oktibbeha County.

He said the company is waiting for FEMA to declare places like Craig Springs a federal disaster area to get reimbursed.

If that doesn’t happen, 4-County will be out the cost of repairs.

Turner said it’s the cost of doing business.