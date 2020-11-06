4 County Electric Power Association members enjoy reduced rates

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – 4 County Electric Power Association members will enjoy a reduction in rates, beginning in November and lasting for a 12-month cycle.

Residential members should see about a two dollar and seventeen cent decrease per month. Commercial accounts will also see a decrease.

Local power companies like 4 count recently received a cumulative two hundred million dollar credit with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

TVA officials say the credit is intended to help communities and businesses recover more quickly from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.