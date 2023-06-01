4-County EPA holds annual meeting at EMCC Communiversity

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4-County members and management came together to take care of some business and have a little fun.

The electric power cooperative held its annual meeting at the EMCC Communiversity.

Members got a chance to meet the workers and management team that provide their power and, for a growing number, internet too.

They also elected Board members for the coming year.

Management presented the Power Association’s annual report. One of the main themes this year was growth in all sectors, industrial, residential, and especially in the company’s Fastnet broadband service.

“Well, we started about two and a half years ago from scratch; didn’t know anything about the broadband business, and to date, we’ve got nearly 12,500 customers signed up; we’ve got almost 3,000 miles of fiber laid. The response has been outstanding. Folks love it. There was obviously a real need for fast reliable internet in the rural areas of our service territory,” said Jon Turner, Marketing and PR Manager for 4-County EPA.

Fastnet is finishing up its initial rollout with the opening of the Ackerman and Weir phases of its service.

