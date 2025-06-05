4-County holds annual meeting at EMCC’s Mayhew Campus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Four County Electric Power Association celebrated its members and nearly 90 years of service.

The electric co-operative held its annual meeting today at East Mississippi Community College’s Mayhew Campus.

There was the business side of things, including hearing annual reports and electing two directors to the board.

There was also food, fun, and prizes, including a retired 4-County fleet vehicle.

The company prides itself on supplying dependable, affordable electricity to its members, but CEO Brian Clark said that’s just one part of their mission these days.

“But we’re active in more things than just power. Right? You know, we have an internet company now, and economic development’s a big part of what we do. Our mission statement is to improve the quality of life of all the people that we touch. And, we do that through economic development, through our 4 County Foundation, we’ve given back 2.2 million to not-for-profits in our area. I think everybody in our area, when they hear ‘4 County’, they hear ‘good people'”, said Clark.

4 County serves all or parts of 9 area counties.

