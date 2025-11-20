4 County holds "Fill the bucket" food drive Lowndes Co.

4 County hosts “Fill the bucket” food drive Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4 County Electric Power Association is asking residents to help them make Thanksgiving a little brighter for some of their neighbors.

The power provider hosted its “Fill the Bucket” food drive.

Members and area residents were invited to donate canned foods and other non-perishables and put them in a 4 County bucket truck.

During the shutdown, the utility, with help from the Tennessee Valley Authority, made a donation to area food pantries.

Today’s collection will go to the Sturgis Pantry.

It’s part of 4 County’s commitment to making its service area a better place.

“We have to remember what Christmas is really about, what Thanksgiving is really about. We’ve got to take a minute and realize it’s not about us. It’s about helping others. It’s about sharing the great message and helping other people who are in need,” said Brian Clark, CEO/GM of 4 County EPA.

“Fill the Bucket’ has become an annual event for 4 County.

