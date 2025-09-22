Hot Start To The Week, Storm Chances Increase Wednesday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TODAY: To start the week off look for the heat to stay as highs top off into the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon hours.

TONIGHT: Early evening showers and storms will give way to partly cloudy skies. Lows will stay warm as we only drop into the upper 60s.

THIS WEEK’S SETUP: Tuesday will be quite similar to Monday, but as we head into Wednesday and Thursday look for widespread showers and storms to develop as a cold front pushes into Northeast Mississippi and West Alabama. This is good news when it comes to increasing our rain totals for this dry month!