4-County sends crew members to assist sister cooperative in Southwest MS

SOUTHWEST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – After severe weather hit parts of the state, 4-County Electric Power Association sent two crews to assist its sister cooperative in the southwest Mississippi area with power restoration efforts.

The 14-member team left Columbus about noon today, March 12, on its way to Magnolia Electric Power Association, with headquarters based in Summit.

Magnolia Electric provides power to a little over 33,000 meters, and there were about 12,000 meters without power following Wednesday’s storms.

4-County also sent several large pieces of equipment to assist in the recovery process.

4-County and other cooperatives around the nation operate under a reciprocal agreement to provide help to each other in times of crisis.

4-County employees leaving for the Magnolia Electric service area include: Tim Adkins (heavy construction foreman), Glen Ledbetter (heavy construction foreman), Corey Kilgore (lead journeyman lineman), Allen Baty (journeyman lineman), Tanner Owen (journeyman lineman), Justin Davis (journeyman lineman), Parker Cravens (apprentice 1), JaMicheal Henderson (apprentice 2), Cade Jenkins (apprentice 3), Triston Stevens (apprentice 1), Mason McCurdy (pre-apprentice), TJ Koutsovalas (pre-apprentice), Tyler Smith (apprentice 3), and Weston Farmer (pre-apprentice)

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.