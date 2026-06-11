4-H Youth Development Agent speaks about 4-H Extensions Service at Columbus Rotary Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When most people think about Extension Service County Agents, they probably think they work with farmers and ranchers.

And, they do. But they also work with homeowners in town and even children. The Extension Service helps the community in a variety of ways, but most of those are centered around teaching, learning, and service.

And for many, that starts young with the Extension’s 4-H program.

These days, 4-H members can learn about anything from farming and livestock raising to shooting sports, and even high-tech skills like programming and robotics.

But it all comes down to teaching kids to think and do.

“One of the big things that I’m really super passionate about in 4H youth development is teaching kids where their food comes from. Teaching them that someone worked really hard to grow that corn, to grow that cow, to grow that pig that we get our pork from, you name it. I think it’s really, really important for kids to know where their food comes from and learn how they can grow it too,” said Angelina Courcelle, 4-H Youth Development Agent.

4-H is always looking for new members and for new adult volunteer leaders. If you are interested, check with your county Extension office.

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