4 homeless men beaten to death in New York City
A 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody, police said. The murder weapon was recovered by police.
17M ago
Teacher suspended for Confederate flag message
“Think of it like a white trash ‘Save the Date’ card,” the message said
55M ago
Trump order denies visas to immigrants who can’t pay for health care
It’s the latest crackdown in legal immigration from the Trump administration
6H ago
Journalist says customs agent made him say he writes “propaganda”
When the journalist said he’s a journalist, the agent allegedly responded, “so you write propaganda, right?”
9H ago
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Joe Biden pushes back on Trump’s claims
“It’s not a conflict of interest. There has been no indication of any conflict of interest from Ukraine or anywhere else”
13H ago