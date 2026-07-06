4 men in custody after shots rang out at a mobile home park in Shannon

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – Four men are in custody after shots rang out at a mobile home park in Shannon.

Police Chief Anthony Rogers says it all happened around 7 Sunday evening when he says a resident on Willow Street called 911, saying someone was trying to break into her mobile home.

Chief Rogers says a second 911 call reported shots fired at the location. Luckily, no one was hit. Rogers says he stopped a pickup truck shortly after the shots were fired call, matching the description from 911.

The chief says he was able to get all four males out of the truck, and he also found an AR rifle in the back seat. Backup from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Nettleton PD were quickly on scene.

“A lot of times, we don’t think about what could have happened until it is all over. The young man had an assault rifle, a sixty-round mag, and what I thought about was what could have happened if they had decided to have a shoot-out. Number one thing is, you hear it all the time, put the guns down, talk about it, you have a situation, if you’re dealing with it, come talk to us first,” said Chief Rogers.

Chief Rogers says 24-year-old Jesse Crabb, 23-year-old Truth Brown, 18-year-old Dakota Thompson, and 23-year-old Quntavious Watkins are charged with shooting into a residence, which is a felony.

The chief says he is grateful for support from surrounding agencies, and now he is trying to piece together what led to the shooting. He says six shell casings were found at the scene, and the trailer was struck five times.

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