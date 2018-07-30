4 people, including child, fatally shot in New York City, police say

CBS New York
- Advertisement -
Last Updated Jul 30, 2018 10:34 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Dozens of NYPD officers swarmed an apartment building in the New York City borough of Queens after four people, including a child, were shot and killed, CBS New York reports Monday. The station writes that gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. local time in Astoria.
Police didn’t immediately specify the age of the child who was killed, or if they were looking for a shooter or shooters.
The circumstances preceding the deadly violence were under investigation.
Video posted to Twitter from a CBS New York reporter shows a heavy police response at the scene:
This is a developing story. Please check for latest updates.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.