4 people, including child, fatally shot in New York City, police say

Police respond to a shooting in Queens, New York City, on Mon., July 30, 2018.

CBS New York

Last Updated Jul 30, 2018 10:34 PM EDT

NEW YORK — Dozens of NYPD officers swarmed an apartment building in the New York City borough of Queens after four people, including a child, were shot and killed, CBS New York reports Monday. The station writes that gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m. local time in Astoria.

Police didn’t immediately specify the age of the child who was killed, or if they were looking for a shooter or shooters.

The circumstances preceding the deadly violence were under investigation.

Video posted to Twitter from a CBS New York reporter shows a heavy police response at the scene:

This is a developing story. Please check for latest updates.

