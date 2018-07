MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some illegal gardening puts a man behind bars in Monroe County.

Joseph Steria, 48, of Amory, was arrested Monday on one count of Manufacturing Marijuana.

Over 10 marijuana plants were taken from Steria’s back porch, where he was allegedly growing them.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says while the plants are young, the potential sales of the plants could be thousands of dollars.