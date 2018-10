OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A drug raid lands two men in the Oktibbeha County jail.

Dontavis Bruce, 22, of Starkville and Chandler Carter, 21, of Ripley are both charged with possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

- Advertisement -

Cash and drugs were seized at an apartment during the bust Tuesday on Ace Avenue.

Bond for the two men has not been set.

Dontavis Bruce (Left) , Chandler Carter (Right).