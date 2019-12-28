5 dead in plane crash near post office in Louisiana

Five people are dead after a plane crashed near a post office in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, according to authorities. Two people have serious injuries.

A Walmart in the area was evacuated as a precaution, CBS affiliate KLFY reports.

Eyewitnesses told KLFY they heard sounds “like a semi-truck” as lights went out at homes and businesses near the site of the crash in Lafayette, which is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.

“I was right outside before the crash,” said local resident Kevin Jackson. “I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell,” said Jackson. “It shook my trailer. I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion.”

The scene of the plane crash. David Begnaud