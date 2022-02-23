5 people charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery

OKITBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies make more arrests in connection with a shooting.

Jartavia Greer, Darnell Deering, Dekwon Winters, Mykel Sly, and Samuel Kirkland are all charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

The shooting happened late last month near Chadwick apartments and the MSU campus.

Investigators say Kirkland and the victim were both shot and driven to the hospital separately.

They have both since been released.

All of the suspects are from Holmes County.

Winters and Sly were arrested yesterday.

The U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrests.