Lowndes County investigators search for stolen welder

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss, (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are on the lookout for a suspect they say could be using a welder that doesn’t belong to them.

Deputies received a report Thursday of a pull-behind welder being stolen from a business on Military Road.

The welder is a 2006 Lincoln Vantage 300. It is believed to have been taken in the past few days.

Investigators ask for anyone to report sightings of a welder similar to the one in the pictures that may have been stolen.

The business owner said the pictures are not the stolen welder, but is very similar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.