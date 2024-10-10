55 combat soldiers return home after being deployed to Germany

Soldiers were training members of the Ukranian military for their war with Russia

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As soon as Staff Sergeant Christopher Greer was on the tarmac, he made a beeline for his wife, Shea.

“I missed my family, that was probably the hardest part,” Sergeant Greer said.

The staff sergeant, who is a religious affairs specialist, helped train chaplains in the Ukraine military. Greer is looking forward to being back with his youth group at Grace Church in Calhoun City.

“Ready to get back and serve the Lord with them,” Greer said

Specialist Alonzo Wilcher was greeted by his brothers. Specialist Wilcher said he will take what he learned during his deployment and put it to use in the civilian world. He is thankful for his experience and encourages young people to consider the Guard.

“There is a lot of opportunity. Especially for me, I just turned twenty and I went to Europe. It was a big accomplishment. Not only that, you get good mentorship from NCOs and officers. I would highly recommend joining the National Guard. I never thought I would see half the stuff I seen at my age,” SPC Wilcher said.

Major General Bobby Ginn said all soldiers of the 155th worked hard, going above and beyond in their mission to train members of the Ukraine military.

“The soldiers they trained were very appreciative and no doubt. We sent experts over there and they did a wonderful job. U.S. Army. Europe could not brag on our Mississippi Army National Guard soldiers enough,” Major General Ginn said.

The returning soldiers will enjoy some leave as they get to take time, to reconnect with friends , and family, while making the transition back into everyday life in Northeast Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X