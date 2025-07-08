Man arrested after a shooting in Tupelo Chili’s parking lot

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend shooting outside a Tupelo restaurant has led to an arrest.

Police responded to Chili’s on North Gloster Saturday night, July 5, after a confrontation led to gunfire.

Officers found shell casings, bullet fragments, and firearms. One person was seriously hurt and taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Police later arrested 23-year-old LaJeremy Hill of Okolona, charging him with three counts of shooting into a motor vehicle.

A judge ordered him held without bond.

