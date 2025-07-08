Disaster Recovery Centers to close across MS except in Grenada

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Soon, the only remaining Disaster Recovery Center in the state will be in Grenada.

DRCs have been open across the state to help people recover from the March 14 and 15 storms and tornadoes that swept across the region.

FEMA has given out more than $19 million in individual assistance.

More than 8,500 Mississippians have applied for federal aid.

The DRC in Covington County will close at the end of this week.

The center in Grenada is open Monday-Saturday, from 8 am until 6 pm.

