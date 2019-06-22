Starkville residents fight back against Alzheimer’s

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville residents come together to fight Alzheimer’s.

Hundreds of people traveled to the Starkville Sportsplex Saturday to participate in “The Longest Day.”

The event gets its name from June 21st and 22nd being the start of the summer solstice and therefore having the most hours of sunlight all year.

Dozens of vendors were in attendance with information on everything from healthy food, essential oils, and just plain shopping.

Event Coordinator Candace Williams said the event is to honor her mother, who passed away from the disease in April, and everyone else currently battling Alzheimer’s.

“Well we did a panel this morning and we dealt with spiritual, mental, and physical health all in one. We just want them to take a lot of wealth out. What I did is I just brought my world and my momma’s world together because I’m into health and she loves to shop, so I just brought the two worlds together,” said Williams.

Williams also said she hopes people leave the event with the ambition to better themselves health wise.