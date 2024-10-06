5th annual Oktoberfest at Munson and Brothers Trading Post

The Fall tradition of Oktoberfest at Munson and Brothers hosted 35 vendors and was the largest Oktoberfest celebration yet.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A yearly tradition kicked off the month of October for the city of Columbus.

The fifth annual Oktoberfest at Munson and Brothers Trading Post has grown to its largest size this year.

Hosting 35 different art vendors, live music, a kid’s corner, and even a 5K that goes to benefit the Columbus Arts Council.

The owner of Munson and Brothers, Ryan Munson, said seeing the community come together made all the hard work of organizing the event worthwhile.

“Having the whole community get together is like what we live for,” Munson said. “You know, I love showing people that, Columbus is unified and that we love the arts and that we are a community. you know, you spend so much time working on stuff like this and hoping that it all comes together. And when people come and enjoy themselves, it just makes it all worthwhile.”

The start of the event was Friday, but the majority of attractions were found there on Saturday October 5th.

