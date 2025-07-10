Police in search of a suspected wallet thief in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A lost wallet could lead to some big charges.

Now, Tupelo Police hope you can help them find the accused thief.

This man was seen in a surveillance video picking up the wallet on June 25 at a West Main Street business.

The owner filed a police report the next day after being told their wallet had been found.

A large amount of cash and personal documents were missing.

The man in the video left shortly afterwards, driving a white car.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (662) 841-6581, or use the P3 Tips app.

