Police in search of a suspected wallet thief in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A lost wallet could lead to some big charges.
Now, Tupelo Police hope you can help them find the accused thief.
This man was seen in a surveillance video picking up the wallet on June 25 at a West Main Street business.
The owner filed a police report the next day after being told their wallet had been found.
A large amount of cash and personal documents were missing.
The man in the video left shortly afterwards, driving a white car.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (662) 841-6581, or use the P3 Tips app.