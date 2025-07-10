Columbus City Council discusses GTR Waste services increase

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Prices for garbage collection could go up in Columbus.

The City Council discussed the Golden Triangle Waste Services increase at a work session this morning, July 10. The 84-cent increase will be passed along to all of the organization’s customers.

The city council will decide whether the cost will be given to residents and businesses or if the city will absorb the cost.

If the city takes on the cost, residents and businesses will increase in their bills.

The council will meet on Tuesday, July 15.

