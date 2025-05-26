60-year-old man behind bars on felony charges in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A 60-year-old man is behind bars in Lafayette County facing a Felon in Possession of a firearm charge.

On Friday May 23, 2025, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a Driver’s License Safety Checkpoint near County Road 303.

A driver came through the checkpoint, and Deputies saw an illegal substance inside of the vehicle.

A probable cause search was then performed, and Deputies found a handgun inside of the vehicle.

After the handgun was found, Sidney Jackson was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Jackson appeared before a Justice Court Judge on Friday and was issued a $5,000.00 bond.

