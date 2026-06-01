Hot & Stormy Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’re starting the week with storms, but we’ll be rain free by the middle of the week.

MONDAY: Tomorrow will start with sunny conditions, and temperatures will quickly climb into the low-90’s by the afternoon. Heat index values will be close to 100 degrees – be sure to stay cool and limit time outdoors. Along with these hot conditions, we also have the chance to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Our entire area is in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. A line of thunderstorms will push south through the area during the afternoon and evening hours, some of which could contain damaging wind gusts and small hail. The tornado threat is very low as of now. Stay with us for updates.

TUESDAY: A calmer day, with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-80’s, and we’ll have the chance for a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: No rain is expected on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80’s in the afternoon, with mostly sunny conditions throughout the day.