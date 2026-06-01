Heat First, Strong Storms Late

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Both heat and strong storms are factors for today’s forecast. Here are the details!

TODAY’S HEAT: Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions through the morning and early afternoon with highs reaching into the low to even mid 90s in some spots.When you factor in the humidity though, feel like temperatures will be near 100! Make sure to stay hydrated today!

TODAY’S STORM THREAT: A few isolated storms during the late afternoon will lead into our main wave of thunderstorms this evening/early overnight moving from north to south. The main concern with these storms will be damaging winds and frequent lightning. Both a (1/5) Marginal and (2/5) Slight Risk is in place for our area with the severe threat ending by midnight.

DRIER PATTERN BEGINS: Behind these storms a cold front will push through, carrying with it cooler and drier air. This will allow for much more comfortable conditions mid way through this week with highs dropping down into the mid 80s and dew points back down to the low 60s!