MBI issues Silver Alert for Rankin County man

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI, MBI)- The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Rankin County man.

Hiram Lee McGowan, 87, of Star, was last seen Wednesday around 7:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Mangum Drive.

- Advertisement -

He was wearing blue Dickie pants, a light colored western shirt, and black and gray shoes.

Officials believe McGowan is driving a white 1997 Dodge Ram pickup with the license plate number RA 16424.

McGowan’s family said he suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgement.

If you have any information that can help locate McGowan, call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480.