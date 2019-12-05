Grandmother of toddler that drowned in pond indicted on child neglect child

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The grandmother of a Lowndes County child that drowned in a pond has been indicted.

A grand jury indicted Tammy Brooks, 51, on the charge of contributing to the neglect of a child.

Bond for Brooks was set at $7,500.

A tentative trial date is set for February 24.

Five-year-old Annabelle Bush was found in a small pond, just off Old New Hope Road, on September 2. The property owners found the little girl.

Coroner Greg Merchant said Bush died at the hospital a short while later.

Bush was placed in her grandmother’s custody by DHS after her mother and her mother’s boyfriend were arrested.

Britney Brooks was recently indicted on five counts of contributing to the neglect of a child. Alejandro Martinez is facing four counts of the same charge.

Back in July, neighbors found a naked two-year-old was found walking on Robin Circle about 2 a.m.

At the time, deputies told WCBI the living conditions were deplorable.

Martinez also has a hold placed on him, by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.