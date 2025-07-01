Keeping babies and young children safe in the summer sun

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Many people enjoy going outside and soaking up the sunshine during the summertime.

While it’s great for children to enjoy the fresh air, it’s important to protect them from the sun’s harmful UV rays and the heat.

Family Nurse Practitioner Devi Moon at Allegro Family Clinic does not recommend using sunscreen on infants under 6 months old due to the risk of overheating and the possibility of skin irritation.

“A baby’s skin is more sensitive than an adult’s skin,” Moon said. “And so they’re at a higher risk for developing a rash, or they also don’t sweat as well as adults do. So they’re also at a high risk for overheating.”

Moon said that since young babies don’t sweat, they can’t regulate their body temperature.

So, what’s the best way you can protect your infant from sun exposure?

“The best thing is to use natural shade, such as a tree,” Moon said. “Keep them out of direct sunlight altogether. If you do have a tent or an umbrella, that would be great to keep your baby covered. Also, wearing hats, wearing long sleeves that are SPF safe, and keeping that skin covered.”

And while keeping the skin covered, don’t give them blankets or extra material they don’t necessarily need.

When it comes to those 6 months and older, Moon highly recommends using sunscreen anytime they will be out in the sun.

“Read your bottle of what type of sunscreen you have,” Moon said. “A lot of them will tell you how long in between you can go before reapplying. You should definitely look for a high SPF. I also like to get what is for actual babies. So if it does get in their eyes, it won’t burn them. And again, that six months and over.”

Moon said remember to keep children and infants hydrated while they’re out in the sun, and stay prepared when enjoying time outside.

Moon said if you are put in a situation where your baby is under 6 months old, and you absolutely need sunscreen to keep them from getting sunburned, it’s best to talk with your pediatrician to see what is best for your baby.

