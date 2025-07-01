Vernon receives state tourism grant

VERNON, AL. (WCBI) – It may have fewer than 2,500 residents, but Vernon, Alabama, is trying to get attention as a tourism destination.

The stage is already set up in Vernon for the fireworks show this weekend.

The city hopes to bring in visitors through the event with a new grant.

“This is a grant that we can bring in and use to attract people to our city, and what we do with it is, we put it into an event we have going on,” said Mayor Glenn Crawford.

The City of Vernon was awarded a tourism grant by the Alabama Department of Tourism this summer.

The city applied for the $3,900 grant earlier this spring with help from an area state senator and representative.

Mayor Glenn Crawford said half of that money will be used for the upcoming 4th of July event.

“You know, 3,900 to a small town like this, putting on an event, it pays for about half the event. We got singers coming in. We got a gentleman out of Clarksdale, MS coming over,” said Crawford.

The other half will be used for this year’s Christmas parade.

The City’s Celebration will also feature drawings for gifts from local businesses.

Lamar County Chamber of Commerce treasurer Jerry Smith said it’s important for locals to spend their money in town.

“It will help because businesses that are in a small town, we don’t have the corporate sponsorships like big businesses, or big stores. So we have to depend on small ‘Mom and Pop’ operations to help us with booster club operations, donations,” said Smith.

Mayor Crawford has been in office for 13 years. In that time, Vernon has added 50 new businesses and close to 600 jobs.

He hopes it’s a trend that continues when people come to visit and see what the town has to offer, both visitors and residents.

Vernon’s Independence Day Celebration will be this Saturday, July 5, 6:45 pm, at the Vernon Horse Park.

