Main Street Columbus celebrates 40 years with 40-40 event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Main Street Columbus is celebrating another milestone this year, and you can help.

The organization is turning 40 years old!

Organizers are asking people to donate for the next 40 days.

This will help complete projects in the downtown area.

Main Street Columbus helps with revitalization projects in downtown, promotes shops, and hosts events.

“40 years August 9 of this year were so excited, so to celebrate that, we thought it would be just fun to have a fundraiser, and we are a nonprofit. We have a very small budget. I would say we do a lot with that small budget, and we just thought it would be fun to have 40 for 40 for 40….ask people to donate $40 or more, and then we ask them to challenge five people each to donate $40 as well,” said Columbus’ Executive Director Barbara Bigelow.

A celebration is planned at Leadership Plaza on August 9.

