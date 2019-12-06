6A State Championship Preview: Oxford Chargers

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — One more chance in 2019 for the Oxford Chargers to bring home a state title while competing in the team’s first ever 6A championship game.

Oxford coming off a win over rival Starkville in the north half final and looking to put another losing streak to bed.

The Chargers have competed for three championships this decade, coming up short in three straight.

Oxford matches up with a talented Oak Grove team that is fresh off a title loss in 2018.

Head coach Chris Cutcliffe said his team will have to match the energy of the hungry Oak Grove squad.

“Playing a team that’s been in this situation a good bit. A really good program in 6A. One of the best ones that have been in this situation a lot even last year. They probably have a little bit more experience in a championship game than we do. We got to try to match their intensity and energy,” Cutcliffe said.

“Oxford is known for being able to go state and not finish so this year our main goal is to just finish,” senior linebacker Kiyon Williams said. “It’s a big step especially for Coach Cut. He knew and had faith in us. He always told us each year that he wasn’t going to feel differently from the team. He’s always going to push us to be great and keep going.”