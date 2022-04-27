700 people arrested in month long federal, state, and local crime crackdown

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – 700 people are arrested in a month long federal, state, and local crime crackdown.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oxford released this video and the results of “Operation MPACT” Wednesday.

Law enforcement from Lowndes, Lee, Grenada, and Panola Counties participated in the arrests.

More than $134,000 worth of drugs and over $50,000 in cash were seized last month.

The U.S. Attorney says 56 of the arrests were gang-related.