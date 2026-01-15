Community holds vigil for victims of the Clay Co. shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of Clay County and West Point are coming together to remember and honor the 6 victims of Friday night’s shootings.

A candlelight vigil began at 5:30 pm at the Clay County Justice Center.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Mikiyilia Guines, a beloved student at Church Hill Elementary School. Mikiyilia was a bright presence in our school community. She was known for her kindness, bright smile, and the joy she brought to those around her.”

It goes on to say, “Her loss is felt deeply throughout Church Hill Elementary and the entire school district. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Mikiyilia’s family, friends, and loved ones as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

It goes on to say that the district is working to provide counseling and support services to students and staff who may be affected.

