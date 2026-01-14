Golden Triangle community offers support after deadly tragedy

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Several families are in mourning after the shootings that claimed 6 lives Friday night in Clay County.

Those in the surrounding communities are doing what they can to help ease their suffering.

In Clay County, West Point, and across the Golden Triangle, people are finding ways to help support those who lost family members in the horrific shootings on Friday night.

The United Way of the Golden Triangle Region and others have created funding opportunities to help those families.

“With the survivors that are left to pick up the pieces, it is a lot to take in, and nobody can ever prepare for a tragedy of that magnitude,” Renee Sanders said. “There are a lot of unknown questions, a lot of unknown expenses, but we know that they will happen, and it is a lot to process, and there have been a lot of people in the community who want to help.”

Executive Director of the United Way of the Golden Triangle Region, Renee Sanders, said they have opened a Family Assistance Fund.

This allows anyone to donate and help with immediate needs, funeral-related expenses, and future long-term needs.

“The request is needed now,” Sanders said. “We want the community to respond now, don’t wait. This is not the time to sit back and wait for somebody else to do it; we need the community to take action today.”

Sanders said support, emotional and financial, is needed during this time of need.

“Listen, we see, we do not have a clue what you are going through, but we know that you are going to need us, and we want to let them know that we are here,” Sanders said. “We see you, we are here. We are not going to stand by and say that is so terrible, no we are standing by to say we are here to support you during your time of need.”

You can visit the United Way of the Golden Triangle Region Facebook Page for more information on donating.

