Booneville Police Department searching for three wanted for questioning

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville Police Department has asked for help finding three people wanted for questioning in different investigations.

Police are searching for Taylor Brinston, 22, of Tupelo.

Police are also searching for Grant Stewart, 18, of Tupelo.

They are also asking for help finding Vicky Taylor, 52, of Guntown.

The three are wanted for questioning in three separate criminal investigations.

Anyone with information on any of their whereabouts is asked to call Booneville Police Department at (662) 728-5611 or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at .