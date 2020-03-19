Man arrested after Clay County church broken into

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man was charged after a church was broken into in western Clay County.

Julius Quinn, 38, was charged in connection to a burglary at Griffin Christian Church, on Highway 46.

- Advertisement -

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Quinn allegedly broke into the church and an outer building located on the church property. Significant damage was done to the churchyard with a car.

Quinn’s bond was set at $5,307.

He remains behind bars at the Clay County Detention Center