Police investigate a weekend shooting in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Verona police are investigating a weekend shooting.

So far, police haven’t released any details, but we are told a shooting happened along Mattox Road, near County Road 726. Police are questioning possible witnesses.

There is no word on the condition of the victim or if any person of interest has been identified.

This is the second shooting in one week in Verona. Last week, a 34-year-old woman was killed when she was shot outside of her home on Arizona Street. A female suspect is being held in connection with that shooting.

Anyone with information on the latest incident is asked to call the Verona Police or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

