Continuing trends first half of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Not too much will be changing as we go through the first half of our week. Still hot and humid.

MONDAY NIGHT: Relief will be minimal. Any rain occurring will likely clear by midnight. Temperatures are going to stay warm, only dropping into the middle 70s. Humidity stays high, bringing potential for patchy fog overnight and into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Another hot day for our Mississippi Summer. High temperatures will likely reach lower 90s, if not middle 90s by the afternoon. Isolated chances for showers and storms will be most likely through the afternoon and into the evening. Lows stay muggy, staying in the middle 70s with another chance of patchy fog.

WEDNESDAY: Copy and paste from Tuesday. Very much stuck in this summer time pattern for another hot and humid day.