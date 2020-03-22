Inmate found dead in South Mississippi Correctional Facility

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate serving life at South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Leakesville has died.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 48-year-old Troy Michael Daughtery was found unconscious in his bed Saturday evening.

He did not respond to CPR.

Daughtery has been in prison for nearly 21 years.

He was sentenced on June 1st, 1999 in Harrison County.

MDOC says No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.