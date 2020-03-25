Calhoun and Prentiss County report first cases of COVID-19, state total at 377

Two Northeast Mississippi counties reported its first cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Mississippi Department of Health reported one case of coronavirus in Calhoun County and Prentiss County each.

- Advertisement -

Lee County is now up to 14 cases. Oktibbeha County reported 7 cases in total. Choctaw and Winston County reported three cases, each. Montgomery County now has four cases.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases is 377.

The health department said 1,943 people have been tested for the virus.

A second coronavirus death was also reported.

The victim was a 60 to 65-year-old man from Holmes County with underlying health conditions. He had been hospitalized.

The total number of coronavirus related deaths in the state is now at two.