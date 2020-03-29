MSDH reports 95 new Coronavirus cases, 1 new death

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health confirms 95 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The department has also confirmed one new death in Wilkinson County.

New counties reporting cases are Carroll, Claiborne, and Warren.

The state total of cases now stands at 758 with 14 deaths.

MSDH said most Mississippi coronavirus deaths have been in those over the age of 60, but people with long-term health problems at any age are also at risk.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered.

You can call any time at 877-978-6453.