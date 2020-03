COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The curfew in Columbus will continue for at least another five days.

Mayor Robert Smith announced Monday that he has continued the resolution. Smith said a civil emergency continues to exist in the city.

The curfew is in place from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., except for essential travel by people over the age of 18.

The measure could be renewed.

If caught, you could face a $300 fine or six months in jail, or both.