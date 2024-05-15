Building back the rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A mid-week break in the rain felt pretty nice! Hopefully, it was enjoyed. Most of Thursday will be nice too, but clouds will begin building late afternoon. Rain will return to the forecast late Thursday night and continue into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The mostly clear sky will continue overnight and into Thursday morning. This will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. There is a chance for some patchy fog overnight, be aware before hitting the roads.

THURSDAY: Relatively nice conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are going to be HOT, heading back towards the middle to upper 80s across NE MS! Clouds will start to build back in from the West and SW throughout the late afternoon and evening. The chance for scattered showers will begin late overnight and into Friday morning. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild, in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Riding along a warm front, round one of Friday’s rain chance will approach from the SW throughout the early morning hours. There will be a slight pause in some of the heavier showers late morning and into the afternoon. In the warm sector, between the warm front and approaching cold front, round two will begin bubbling up throughout the afternoon and evening. There is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather threats. The main concerns (for now) are gusty/damaging winds and hail. More details to come!