Storm damage victims work to fix up their property

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Last week was a disaster for many people who call downtown Columbus home, including Len Summerville. A large tree came through the roof of his house. He did not want his face to be shown but said the damage had impacted his entire routine.

“I have missed several days of work. I cannot sleep, I have been trying to stay in while the lights were on, but the lights are off now so I am trying to move somewhere else,” said Summerville, a storm damage victim.

Shannon Evans is also still feeling the effects of last’s weeks howling winds and heavy rain.

“We started to hear branches out back, they did not sound like they were hitting the house, but when we went outside, we could not see anything because of all of the debris in our yard,” said Evans, storm damage victim.

Mother nature also struck Emily Mclarty’s yard. She said a tree from a blighted house fell onto her property.

“It has really pushed back what we planned to do as far as some cleanup on that part of the property. We cannot mow or do anything until we get this huge tree pulled out of that part of the property,” said Mclarty, storm damage victim.

Summerville and Mclarty said last week’s damage prepared them well, for the potential of more storms this week.

“My advice to everyone else is to start now while you are seeing this happen, and to be prepared, just be prepared,” said Summerville.

“For severe weather, find the most interior room of your home and hunker down. If you have bike helmets, use them and put your kids in a car seat, and just hope that everything is fine,” said Mclarty, storm damage victim

Many storm victims are still waiting to hear from their insurance companies to move forward.

