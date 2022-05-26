73.9% of students passes Mississippi Third Grade Reading Test

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – For the first time since 2019, Mississippi’s Third Grade Reading Test counts.

And 73.9% of students passed it on the first try.

Students are required to pass the reading test before they can be promoted to the fourth grade.

The last time students took the test in a normal school year was 20-19. That year 74 point 5 percent of students passed on the first try.

Due to the pandemic, students did not test in 2020, and in 2021 the test was given, but the passing requirement was waived.

This year’s third-graders have spent most of their academic careers in a learning environment altered in some way by the COVID Pandemic.

Students who don’t pass on the first test have 2 more chances.

The first retest window was May 9th through the 13th. The second window is June 20th through July 8th.