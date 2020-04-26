Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Mississippi

PRESS RELEASE – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 193 new cases of COVID-19 with 6 new deaths.

38 of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities.

The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has fallen to 397.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 5,911, with 227 total deaths.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered.

Call any time: 877-978-6453.