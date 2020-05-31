Man dies in early morning Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The incident took place at the Holiday Inn Express in Columbus.

Coroner Greg Merchant said a confrontation happened around 4 o’clock, and the shooting occurred outside the hotel in the parking lot.

Sources tell WCBI that a man was allegedly pulling on car doors to see if they were unlocked.

Witnesses said he pulled on the handle of a car that another person was sitting inside– that person allegedly shot Odis Lee Latham, who died.

This is an active investigation. We are working to bring you more information as soon as we get it.