MSDH reports 238 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The new cases brought the state’s total cases to 16, 560. Most of those cases were in the 18-29 age range.

12 deaths were reported Thursday. A death in Lee and Webster counties was included in those numbers. There have been 794 total coronavirus deaths in total.

Over 192,000 people have been tested for the virus in Mississippi.

Mississippi: (Total of reported cases since March 11, including long-term care facilities)

Calhoun County 67 cases (total) 4 deaths (total)

Chickasaw County 140 cases (total) 14 deaths (total)

Choctaw County 50 cases (total) 2 death (total)

Clay County 125 cases (total) 4 deaths (total)

Itawamba County 89 cases (total) 7 deaths (total)

Lafayette County 154 cases (total) 4 deaths (total)

Lee County 194 cases (total) 8 deaths (total)

Lowndes County 247 cases (total) 9 deaths (total)

Monroe County 269 cases (total) 25 deaths (total)

Montgomery County 84 cases (total) 1 death (total)

Noxubee County 193 cases (total) 6 death (total)

Oktibbeha County 273 cases (total) 14 deaths (total)

Pontotoc County 47 cases (total) 3 deaths (total)

Prentiss County 53 cases (total) 3 death (total)

Tishomingo County 36 cases (total) 0 deaths (total)

Union County 89 cases (total) 7 deaths (total)

Webster County 84 cases (total) 4 death (total)

Winston County 124 cases (total) 1 death (total)

Yalobusha County 104 cases (total) 6 death (total)



Alabama:

Lamar County 28 confirmed cases 0 deaths

Pickens County 120 confirmed cases 5 deaths



For a list of long-term care facilities in Mississippi with active outbreaks, click here.